Attys Will Seek Fees For Mooted Krispy Kreme Takeover Suit

By Rose Krebs (March 30, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a Krispy Kreme stockholder who filed a now-mooted lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to prevent the European investment group JAB Holding Co. from taking over the North Carolina-based doughnut maker will seek fees in connection with the suit. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn approved a stipulated order Tuesday dismissing the proposed class action and derivative complaint filed by investor Anthony Franchi as moot and retaining jurisdiction to consider an application by Franchi for attorney fees. "The parties will meet-and-confer concerning plaintiff's request for attorneys' fees and will inform the court of any agreement reached, or if agreement as...

