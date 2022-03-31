Kaufman Dolowich Adds Real Estate Pro From Cooper White

By James Mills (March 31, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP has snagged a Cooper White & Cooper LLP real estate litigator as a partner in its San Francisco office. Jaimie Bombard joins the firm's real estate group, Kaufman Dolowich announced Wednesday. A litigator, she primarily handles landlord-tenant disputes, with much of her case work involving no-fault residential evictions such as evictions under California's Ellis Act or evictions for landlord occupancy. She also handles tenant buyouts and property management disputes. Her clients are residential and commercial landlords, as well as commercial tenants on occasion. "KDV is a perfect fit for my practice," Bombard told Law360 Pulse Thursday....

