Ballard Spahr Nabs Bradley's Fintech Co-Chair

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 1, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP has announced that it has grown its consumer financial services group, adding a partner who was once a senior regulator at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Attorney Michael Gordon, whose 20-year legal career has included more than four years as first senior counsel to the director, then deputy counsel, at the CFPB, will be based out of the firm's Washington, D.C., office and will focus his practice on enforcement actions and regulatory counseling, the firm said. In a statement, John Socknat, a co-leader of Ballard Spahr's consumer financial services group, said Gordon is "exactly the sort of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS