Commerce's Tariff Probe Darkens Outlook For Solar Deals

By Keith Goldberg (March 31, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The solar tariff circumvention probe launched by the U.S. Department of Commerce injects fresh uncertainty into project development, and attorneys say the industry's scramble to renegotiate supply contracts, power purchase agreements and other deals could lead to defaults and litigation. Solar industry groups are apoplectic over Commerce's decision Monday to investigate allegations from U.S. solar panel manufacturer Auxin Solar Inc. that Chinese manufacturers are skirting solar panel and solar cell duties by shifting production to Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. They claim the specter of additional, steep tariffs that may be retroactively applied makes any purchases from those four Southeast Asian...

