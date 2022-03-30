Ex-GSA Official Cops To Illegal Commissions From Side Gig

By Max Jaeger (March 30, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. General Services Administration official has admitted to wielding his authority to boost his private real estate practice and then lying about it to ethics investigators, Massachusetts prosecutors have announced. Kevin Richards, 51, waived indictment and pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of receiving an illegal gratuity as a public official and two counts of making false statements to a federal agency. He agreed to forfeit a $10,250 real estate commission, but he faces prison time and fines of up to $250,000 when he's sentenced in July. The plea deal bars him from appealing his conviction or sentence....

