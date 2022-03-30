Insurer Expert Raises Concerns About Scouts' Ch. 11 Trust

By Vince Sullivan (March 30, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A trust governance expert testified Wednesday during the Chapter 11 plan confirmation trial of the Boy Scouts of America that the structure of a $2.7 billion settlement trust created a situation where parties with specific financial interests could exercise control over the fund. On the 13th day of the virtual trial, trust governance expert Jack Williams said a settlement trustee was proposed as the person exercising control over the $2.7 billion trust that will make payments to the 82,000 sexual abuse claimants in the case, but a Settlement Trust Advisory Committee will be able to limit the trustee's powers. The seven...

