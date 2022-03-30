Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Yelp Reviews Not Meaty Enough To Support Defamation Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 30, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge dismissed on Wednesday a former Pennsylvania restaurateur's claims against two patrons who complained about the venue's meat supply on the review website Yelp, ruling that opinions do not constitute defamation.

U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman released Peter Ly and Kevin Ching from Michael Sciore's lawsuit stemming from the critical online feedback about his now-defunct Latin-Asian fusion eatery Ardiente, which operated in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood. In separate reviews posted in July 2018, Ly and Ching blasted the venue's "mediocre" offerings and lamented its apparent shortage of fare such as short ribs and Cornish hen....

