Group Plan Questions After Telehealth Coverage Extension

By Jake Downing, Adam Solander and Jo Szucs (April 6, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- On March 15, President Joe Biden signed into law the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act.[1] The Appropriations Act contains several notable provisions, including funding measures for the U.S. government and emergency financial assistance for Ukraine. Also buried within the 1,068 pages of legislation is an important extension applicable to telehealth services that benefits group health plans, plan participants and telehealth service providers. An individual may establish a health savings account — and make and receive contributions on a tax-favored basis — if the individual is covered under a high deductible health plan, or HDHP, and has no other disqualifying health coverage. If telehealth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS