NJ Multifamily Buildings Land $105M For Refinancing

By McCord Pagan (March 30, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The backers of a pair of New Jersey multifamily buildings received a $105 million refinancing from Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc., according to an announcement Wednesday from Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., which arranged the funding. The borrower for the 362-unit Rivet and Rivet 26 buildings in Jersey City, New Jersey, is a joint venture between The Hampshire Cos., Claremont Development and Circle Squared, JLL said. The buildings feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and are located at 23 and 26 University Place Blvd., respectively, JLL added. "Demand for new luxury multifamily housing continues to grow on the west side of Jersey...

