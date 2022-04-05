Finance Cos. Should Brace For Wider CFPB Anti-Bias Reach

By Jonice Gray Tucker, Kari Hall and Caroline Stapleton (April 5, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently raised eyebrows when it broadly expanded the legal theories under which it will seek to challenge illegal discrimination in the financial services industry. The CFPB announced[1] on March 16 that it revised its examination manual[2] to identify discrimination as a potential unfair, deceptive or abusive act or practice, or UDAAP, in addition to a violation of laws focused specifically on anti-discrimination. Previously, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act[3] had served as the primary tool in the CFPB's arsenal for combating discrimination against protected classes in financial services. The CFPB has affirmed[4] it will continue to actively...

