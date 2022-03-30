Trump Scores $245K Fee Award In Stormy Daniels Libel Fight

By Hailey Konnath (March 30, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday was awarded about $245,200 in fees for his former attorneys' work representing him in Stormy Daniels' failed defamation case, yet the Ninth Circuit appellate commissioner refused to award him additional fees for opposing Daniels' petition for a writ of certiorari. In an order, Commissioner Lisa B. Fitzgerald rejected Daniels' arguments that Trump employed too many attorneys, who billed him for too many hours, for fighting the adult film actress's appeal in her libel suit over Trump's tweet about a "nonexistent man." "The reasonable fee determination is based on whether the requested hours for this particular...

