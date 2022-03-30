Crypto Biz Helium Raises $200M For Wireless Network

By Elise Hansen (March 30, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency network Helium said Wednesday it raised $200 million in fresh financing to support its protocols and build new applications, and is rebranding to Nova Labs. Helium Inc. is now going by Nova Labs to help distinguish between the corporate entity and the Helium network, the announcement said. The Helium network is a wireless network consisting of more than 682,000 hotspots globally, according to the announcement. Individuals can own and operate the hotspots, which provide internet access, and are rewarded in Helium's cryptocurrency, HNT. The network was launched roughly three years ago in Austin, Texas, and has since spread across the...

