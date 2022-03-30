Leery DC Circ. Mulls Damage Formula In Body Armor FCA Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (March 30, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Two of the three judges on a D.C. Circuit panel Wednesday appeared split over how to assess damages against Honeywell International Inc. for allegedly supplying federal agencies with defective body armor. One judge on the panel, U.S. Circuit Judge David S. Tatel, during oral arguments challenged Honeywell International Inc.'s claim that it owes the U.S. Department of Justice nothing beyond civil damages because the DOJ has already recovered its actual damages from other parties targeted by the government. But another jurist, Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, took the government to task over its assertions on how to calculate damages offsets among several False Claims Act defendants. The DOJ in this case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS