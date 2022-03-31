11th Circ. Asked To Revive Construction Co.'s Antitrust Case

By Rosie Manins (March 31, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A defunct construction equipment seller has urged the Eleventh Circuit to revive its antitrust case against three Caterpillar dealers accused of conspiring to force it out of the industry. International Construction Products LLC, or ICP, told the appellate court in a Wednesday brief that Caterpillar dealers Ring Power Corp., Ziegler Inc. and Thompson Tractor Co. Inc. boycotted and threatened an online auctioneer that then terminated its contract with ICP. A Florida federal judge granted summary judgment to the dealers in December, finding no evidence that they entered a boycott agreement against ICP or tortiously interfered with its contract with online auctioneer...

