Despite 2 Mistrials, DOJ Won't Say Chicken Case Is Done

By Matthew Perlman and Bryan Koenig (March 31, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is slimming down its allegations that chicken industry executives orchestrated a sprawling scheme to fix prices ahead of an extraordinary third attempt to prosecute a case that has spanned two administrations and tested a trial judge's patience. The Justice Department moved to drop five of 10 defendants from the case after a second mistrial this week, saying in a filing on Thursday that Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division, plans to appear for a hearing to discuss another retrial for the remaining defendants, who include two former CEOs of Pilgrim's Pride and...

