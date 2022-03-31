Unrepentant Priest Faces 5-Year Injunction In SEC Fraud Case

By Brian Dowling (March 31, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Greek Orthodox priest and hedge fund manager could face a permanent industry ban after a federal judge enjoined him from violating securities laws for five years, noting that he "continues to unabashedly defend his actions." U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris ordered Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson of Lemelson Capital Management on Wednesday to pay a $160,000 penalty and enjoined him from violating securities laws for five years — a move that the priest has feared the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would use to ban him from the industry through administrative proceedings. The judge said Lemelson's repeated denial of wrongdoing weighed against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS