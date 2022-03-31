Ulta Defeats Investor Suit Alleging Resale Of Used Items

By Celeste Bott (March 31, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday threw out a proposed securities class action accusing Ulta Beauty Inc. of reshelving returned, used products and selling them as new, saying investors did not go far enough to allege fraud or omission in various company or executive statements. In an order Wednesday U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold dismissed the complaint filed by Lawrence Banker, Danny Hurlbut, Marlene Hurlbut and Cynthia Busse — known as the Hurlbut group — without prejudice, giving them until May 2 to file amended claims. For now, though, they haven't done enough to show actions and statements by Ulta...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS