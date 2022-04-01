Florida's Henderson Franklin Snags Former Judge Advocate

By Madison Arnold (April 1, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Fort Myers, Florida-based firm Henderson Franklin Starnes & Holt PA snagged a former military lawyer as a new stockholder in its tort and insurance litigation department. The firm announced earlier this week the hiring of Peter Kamm, who represents insurance carriers in the defense of automobile and premises liability matters. Kamm got his start in the legal world as a second lieutenant and staff judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps after completing officer candidate school in Quantico, Virginia. During his time with the military, Kamm served as both a prosecutor and senior defense counsel. He eventually achieved the rank of...

