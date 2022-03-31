Actavis Must Face Sanctions For Withholding Docs, Man Says

By Mike Curley (March 31, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A man who says Actavis Inc.'s testosterone replacement drug caused him to have a stroke is asking an Illinois federal judge to sanction the company, saying it has withheld more than 100 pages from discovery in order to influence a separate case and is continuing to withhold documents. In a motion filed Wednesday, Douglas L. Davis Jr. said Actavis' conduct amounts to obstruction of justice and flouting of the court's orders, urging the court to enter a default judgment on liability against the company because of this conduct. Davis argued Actavis had hidden 101 pages of documents related to a U.S....

