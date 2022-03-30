Robinhood Gets Judge To Strike Down Mass. Investment Rule

By Lauren Berg (March 30, 2022, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday struck down a state rule that holds brokerages to the same fiduciary standard as investment advisers, handing Robinhood Financial LLC a win in its fight against the state's top securities regulator. The stock trader sued Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin over claims he made that Robinhood failed to protect novice investors and turned investing in securities into a high-stakes game. Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Michael D. Ricciuti in a 27-page order granted Robinhood's motion for partial judgment on the pleadings, finding that stretching the fiduciary duty rule to brokers such as Robinhood when...

