Goodwin Failed To Stop $44M Ponzi Scheme Loss, Suit Says

By Rachel Scharf (March 31, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP was hit with a legal malpractice suit in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday alleging it lost a now-defunct investment firm $44 million by failing to recognize a series of export financing deals were actually a Ponzi scheme run by a known criminal. The Boston-based BigLaw firm was sued by the receiver for SureFunding LLC, a Las Vegas-based investment company that went belly-up in 2020 after putting nearly all of its assets into a business purporting to buy the rights to international shipping invoices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai. According to the complaint, Goodwin drafted SureFunding's 2018 master participation...

