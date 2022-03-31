Judge Trims BIPA Suit Over Amazon Photos Service

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 31, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge handed Amazon a partial win by dismissing claims of unjust enrichment against the company but maintained claims that Amazon had violated Illinois' landmark Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting biometric information without properly notifying state residents. In an order issued Wednesday in Illinois federal court, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber found that Illinois' BIPA law superseded the company's argument that the laws of its base state of Washington should apply as the plaintiffs in question are Illinois citizens — represented by Angela Hogan and a minor, B.H. — and are directly harmed by Amazon's actions. "It is...

