Contractor Gets Navajo Hospital's $10.8M RICO Suit Trimmed

By Hailey Konnath (March 31, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge on Wednesday tossed a number of claims from a Navajo hospital's $10.8 million suit against an Arizona contractor, finding that the hospital hadn't adequately laid out specific allegations as to how the contractor allegedly defrauded it. In an order, U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro granted in part and denied in part the contractor's motion to dismiss an amended complaint. In its suit, Sage Memorial Hospital is alleging that Ahmad R. Razaghi and his company coerced the hospital's board into allowing a generous termination fee to be added to their contract and also billed the hospital for...

