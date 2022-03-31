Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Urged To Keep Block On $500M Midwest Power Line

By Morgan Conley (March 31, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups defended a federal court's decision to vacate federal approvals for a nearly $500 million Midwest transmission line, telling the Seventh Circuit it shouldn't let construction happen while the project developers appeal because it's unlikely the invalidated permits will be revived.

In a brief Wednesday, the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, and Defenders of Wildlife fought efforts by developers of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project to be permitted to perform construction on the transmission project while they appeal U.S. District Judge William M. Conley's ruling vacating the federal approvals.

The conservation groups successfully argued before...

