NJ Firm Loses Revoked Insurance Claims Over Ethics Case

By Bill Wichert (March 31, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday said Allied World Insurance Co. was right to rescind policies issued to Schibell & Mennie LLC since firm partner Richard D. Schibell made a "material misrepresentation" in answering questions on coverage applications when he failed to disclose an ethics case against him. Superior Court Judge Owen C. McCarthy tossed the firm's claims against Allied World over that rescission after finding that the insurer was entitled to revoke the professional liability policies based on how Schibell & Mennie answered no to questions about whether firm attorneys had been the subject of bar complaints, investigations or...

