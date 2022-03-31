Steward Health Sues Tenet Over Florida Hospital Contracts

By Jeff Montgomery (March 31, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest physician-owned health care network has sued multinational Tenet Healthcare Corp. in Delaware's Chancery Court to block disputed Tenet demands for "tens of millions" in alleged post-closing claims after a $1.1 billion sale of five Tenet-owned Florida hospitals last year. In a heavily redacted complaint made public late Wednesday, Texas-based Steward Health Care System LLC and five affiliates accused Texas-headquartered Tenet, 11 affiliates and an affiliated land trustee of threatening to cut off vital information technology and data services to the acquired hospitals and associated services to secure payments Steward said never were part of the June 2021 sale...

