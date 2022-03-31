Voucher Won't Address Woman's Disability, 8th. Circ. Told

By Emma Whitford (March 31, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An Iowa mobile home park should not have to accept a woman's rental voucher because doing so would not actually address her disabilities as required under federal anti-discrimination law, the park's owner and manager claimed Wednesday. In a reply brief to the Eighth Circuit, entities affiliated with Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque, Iowa, argued that taking 62-year-old Suellen Klossner's voucher would address her inability to pay rent, not her disabilities. The brief also argued that a lower court failed to adequately interrogate Klossner's claims at trial that these circumstances are linked. "In fact, appellee [Klossner] presented no evidence to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS