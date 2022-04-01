Ga. High Court Won't Hear City Electricity Contract Dispute

By Kelcey Caulder (April 1, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court decided Wednesday not to hear a case in which a jury previously cleared the city of Sandersville from allegations it improperly stopped paying for electricity under a $41 million contract with the city of College Park. The high court didn't explain why it denied certiorari to College Park, letting stand an October ruling from the Georgia Court of Appeals in favor of Sandersville that it had never entered a binding agreement to purchase College Park's excess power. The court declined to review College Park's argument that jurors were improperly asked to decide questions of law about the...

