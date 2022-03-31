SPACs Could Face More Litigation Risks Under SEC Proposal

By Tom Zanki (March 31, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed rules governing special-purpose acquisition companies, billed as an effort to harmonize regulations with those for traditional initial public offerings, would add liability risks that some lawyers say may curb the appeal of the alternate funding vehicles. In a 372-page proposal released for public comment Wednesday, regulators said SPAC transactions could be viewed as a way for market participants to avoid certain safeguards associated with conventional IPOs. If adopted in their current form, the new rules seek to narrow regulatory gaps between these varying ways of taking companies public. The SEC's proposal would require more disclosures throughout...

