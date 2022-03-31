Nordic Aviation Affiliates Get OK For New $15M DIP

By Rick Archer (March 31, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $15 million debtor-in-possession financing package for two affiliates of aircraft leasing company Nordic Aviation Capital that the company said are nearly out of cash to continue operations. Following a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens approved the DIP financing proposal that Nordic said was necessary to keep the two affiliates running past the next few weeks. Ireland-based Nordic and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 in December with more than $6.3 billion in funded debt, saying it was facing massive losses as COVID-19 travel restrictions made it impossible for its customers in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS