EU Antitrust Enforcers To Reevaluate Foundational Rules

By Bryan Koenig (March 31, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust enforcers will soon begin a reassessment of the 20-year-old set of rules that transformed the trading bloc's competition enforcement into what it is today, the bloc's top competition official said Thursday. The changes included a switch from requiring that mergers and other corporate agreements obtain upfront approval to allowing deals to go through unless they are challenged by government enforcers. In a speech, Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice president for competition and digital policy, offered few details on what the Directorate-General for Competition's assessment could yield as she discussed enforcer efforts to assess its policies amid...

