Ill. Residents Get Class Cert. In Instant Checkmate Suit

By Celeste Bott (March 31, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Thursday certified two classes of Illinois residents who claim that the listing of their names and other personal information on a searchable, SEO-optimized Instant Checkmate background check directory violated a Prairie State right of publicity law. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman denied the certification motion as to one plaintiff, Tiffany Adams, because he ruled in July she must arbitrate her claims against Instant Checkmate, having bound herself to an arbitration agreement when she agreed to the website's terms of use, but gave the green light for plaintiffs Stephanie Lukis and Robert Fischer to represent the classes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS