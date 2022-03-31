StockX Returns Fire In Nike's 'Baseless' NFT Lawsuit

By Tiffany Hu (March 31, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Sneaker resale marketplace StockX on Thursday hit back at Nike's trademark lawsuit against it, saying the athletic-wear giant's claims are a "baseless and misleading attempt" to block the legitimate use of nonfungible tokens in the secondary market. StockX LLC's NFT collection displaying Nike Inc.'s sneaker designs, known as The Vault, is more like a "claim ticket" that tracks proof of ownership of the actual sneakers stored in its facilities, the marketplace told a New York federal judge. The Vault NFTs are "absolutely not" virtual sneakers or digital sneakers as Nike claims in its February lawsuit, it said. Nike's allegations not only...

