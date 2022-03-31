Fla. High Court Upholds Airbnb Arbitration Agreement

By Carolina Bolado (March 31, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a reference to American Arbitration Association rules in a clickwrap agreement accepted by a Texas couple when they used Airbnb to book a vacation rental is enough to give an arbitrator, and not a judge, the power to determine whether their claims that they were secretly recorded at the rental should be arbitrated. In a 6-1 decision, the Florida high court reversed a Second District Court of Appeal ruling deemed an "outlier" and said that with the arbitration agreement's reference to AAA rules, the parties "clearly and unmistakably agreed that an arbitrator decides questions...

