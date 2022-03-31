Sussmann Attys Say It Is 'Nonsensical' Alleged Lie 'Lulled' FBI

By Justin Wise (March 31, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner charged with lying to the FBI before the 2016 election on Thursday doubled down on a push to dismiss the case, claiming it's "nonsensical" that a lawyer the agency knew worked on behalf of the Democratic National Committee affected its decision-making by allegedly hiding connections to the Clinton campaign. During a virtual hearing in Washington, D.C., district court, attorneys for Michael Sussmann pressed for the indictment to be thrown out on grounds that the alleged lie was immaterial and did not affect the government's subsequent decisions. They also argued that the claim Sussmann "lulled" the FBI...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS