2nd Circ. Revives Price-Fix Suit Against Haitian Gov't, Cos.

By Khorri Atkinson (April 1, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has reinstated allegations that Haitian government officials and multinational corporations ran a price-fixing scheme on international phone calls and money transfers, ruling that the "act of state" doctrine does not foreclose the antitrust claim at issue. A three-judge panel found on Thursday that while U.S. courts may not declare the official acts of a foreign sovereign to be invalid, the doctrine does not bar courts from deciding "whether those same acts are wrongful under a cause of action properly brought before us." A year ago, Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall of the Eastern District of New York dismissed a...

