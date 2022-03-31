Crypto Bosses Deny Charges Of $40M Fraud And Obstruction

By Stewart Bishop (March 31, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The owners of two cryptocurrency companies accused of scamming more than $40 million and obstructing probes by a grand jury and the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday denied charges stemming from an alleged Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of investors. The owners of crypto outfits EmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus and Jet-Coin — Dwayne Golden, Gregory Aggesen and Marquis Egerton, also known as Mardy Eger — are facing wire fraud and money laundering charges over a purported scheme to con investors though false promises of guaranteed fix returns made possible by overseas digital currency trading operations. Golden, Aggesen and another defendant, William White, are further...

