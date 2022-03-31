Co. Tells 4th Circ. Ex-Staff Unlawfully Took GDIT Subcontract

By Daniel Wilson (March 31, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- An information technology firm has urged the Fourth Circuit to revive its case alleging several of its then-employees used inside information to undercut a pending subcontract with a General Dynamics unit, saying a district court had misread Virginia law. No precedent supported the district court's finding that then-Adnet Inc. employees Rohit Soni and Laura Barr and contractor Jason Laird had not breached their fiduciary duty of loyalty to the company or tortiously interfered when they directly competed for a subcontract with General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, while still employed by Adnet, the company said a reply brief filed Wednesday....

