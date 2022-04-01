Wolfgang Puck Restaurants' Virus Coverage Suit Tossed

By Ben Zigterman (April 1, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge rejected a bid for COVID-19 coverage brought by the owner of Wolfgang Puck restaurants, finding that the fine-dining restaurants didn't claim any physical loss or damage to their properties that would warrant coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co. U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson said Thursday that "physical loss of or damage to" WP6 Restaurant Management Group LLC's properties requires a physical alteration that COVID-19 doesn't cause. While WP6's lawsuit made "conclusory allegations" that the virus rendered its properties unsafe, Judge Dawson said it "fails to allege any physical alteration to insured property." "At best, WP6's amended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS