Ill. Panel Rejects Bar's COVID-19 Coverage Class Action

By Ben Zigterman (March 31, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois bar's bid for class certification ended with a state appeals court dooming the rest of its lawsuit seeking coverage from its insurer for pandemic-related losses. After Society Insurance appealed a lower court's grant of class certification for Alley 64 Inc., an Illinois appellate panel found Wednesday that the restaurant and bar didn't have a valid claim against the insurer for contamination coverage in the first place, and therefore couldn't proceed as a class action. An Illinois appellate panel found Wednesday that a bar didn't have a valid claim against its insurer for contamination coverage. The decision marks at least...

