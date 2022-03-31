NY Hospital's Medical Expert Gets Stroke Suit Dismissed

By Y. Peter Kang (March 31, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has tossed a suit alleging a hospital's emergency medicine physician failed to diagnose or properly treat a woman's stroke, saying the patient failed to discredit a medical expert's opinion that the outcome could not have been improved because a certain treatment was unavailable. In a 3-1 ruling, a four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department on Wednesday upheld a Queens County judge's summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Alex Vaisman and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in a suit accusing the health care providers of failing to diagnose patient Katrina Townsend's stroke in June...

