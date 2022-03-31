Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sued Pot Social Media Co. Can't Use Co-Defendant As Atty

By Sarah Jarvis (March 31, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Thursday disqualified an attorney from representing the purported cannabis social media platform Leafy Gram and its executives in litigation accusing them of soliciting investors for the sale of unregistered securities because he is also a defendant in the suit.

U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs said in an order that Andreu L. Phillip of the Law Office of Andreu Phillip and the other co-defendants are facing different theories of liability in the suit filed by North Carolina residents Travis Gordon and Michael Ellershaw and FTP Investments Inc., in which Gordon and Ellershaw are both shareholders....

