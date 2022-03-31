T-Mobile Faces TCPA Suit Over 50 Robocalls To Wrong User

By Joyce Hanson (March 31, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Fifty misguided robocalls by T-Mobile and a group of vendors to a cellphone user as they chased down an unrelated person's unpaid debt have invaded the user's privacy and caused him harm, according to a new Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuit lodged in Florida federal court. The proposed class action filed Thursday by lead plaintiff Brad M. Smith says T-Mobile started to hammer him with the unwanted calls to his personal cell phone in February as the company attempted to collect an alleged debt owed to it by an unknown individual named Kimberly Hemmerly. On Feb. 24, when the first unwanted...

