No Profits During La. Hotel Rehab, So Chevron Isn't Owed $9M

By Morgan Conley (April 1, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal court rejected a Chevron unit's bid to collect over $9.3 million related to its investment in rehabilitating a historic Baton Rouge hotel, finding under its contract that the payments sought would be paid out from profits, which the hotel didn't have during its renovation. U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson's ruling Thursday was a mixed bag for Chevron TCI Inc., which sought to collect over $15 million from Capitol House Hotel Manager LLC — money it claimed was owed under a contract underlying its investment in renovating the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The court said Chevron TCI can't collect...

