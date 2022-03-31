PNC Can't Knock Out ERISA Fee Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 31, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday denied most of PNC's bid to toss a proposed class action claiming the company violated federal benefits law by letting its retirement plan pay excessive recordkeeping and administrative costs. U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand dismissed the ex-workers' breach of loyalty claim but kept allegations that PNC had failed to monitor fiduciaries and breached trust in play, ruling that the workers had done enough to show the plan administrators should have done more to prevent the rising costs. "The facts here provide a sufficient basis to infer that defendants knew or should have known about...

