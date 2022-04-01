Bradley Arant Adds Atty To Growing Dallas RE Practice

By Jessica Corso (April 1, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP announced Thursday it has added an attorney from Holmes Firm PC to its growing real estate practice in Dallas. Trent Appleby is a new associate for Bradley Arant, joining the firm after a two-year stint at the small Dallas-based Holmes Firm. He has also held positions as an associate at Underwood Law Firm PC and Anderson & Riddle LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. He graduated from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law in 2016. Appleby is a real estate attorney specializing in representing buyers and sellers of commercial and large residential properties, Bradley Arant...

