Holland & Knight Adds Sheppard Mullin Health Care Pro In LA

By James Mills (April 1, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP continues expanding its health care practice by adding a Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP health care specialist as a partner in Los Angeles. Kenneth Yood, who spent almost 13 years at Sheppard Mullin, joins Holland & Knight's health care regularly practice, the firm announced Thursday. Yood handles substantial transactional elements, including mergers and acquisitions due diligence and structuring, M&A regulatory counsel, licensing, and the creation of health care-related ventures. His clients are health care companies/providers, including hospitals, nursing facilities, home health agencies, physician practices, pharmaceutical vendors and health information providers. "Holland & Knight is providing a...

