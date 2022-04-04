Challenges Ahead For US Generator Interconnection Process

By Daniel Craig (April 4, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- PJM Interconnection Inc. is preparing to transition to a new, more streamlined and more equitable generator interconnection process by October 2023. PJM is the largest of the federally regulated regional transmission organizations and independent service operators that operate the regional electric transmission systems in the U.S. It regulates wholesale power markets across 13 states[1] and Washington, D.C. As of the end of 2021, there were 288,609 megawatts of potential power generation projects in PJM's interconnection queue, the vast majority of which were solar projects and 95% of which are renewable or hybrid renewable/battery resources.[2] Roughly one-third of those projects have been...

