Law360 (April 5, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Real Estate Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Real Estate Editorial Advisory Board are: Scott Campbell, Hogan Lovells Scott Campbell is a partner in Hogan Lovells' real estate practice. He works side-by-side with his clients on all aspects of real estate transactions. Campbell's practice focuses on real estate finance, purchase and sale transactions, and joint ventures. He is barred in Colorado and New York. David Kaye, Ropes & Gray LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS