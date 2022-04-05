Chubb Unit Beats Sports Bar Operator's Virus Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (April 4, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge tossed a sports bar operator's COVID-19 coverage suit against a Chubb unit, saying its bars did not suffer the type of direct physical loss or damage needed to trigger coverage. Tom's Urban Master LLC is not entitled to coverage from Federal Insurance Co., U.S. Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer said Thursday, siding with courts around the country that have determined that the novel coronavirus and resulting government shutdown orders do not constitute direct physical loss to property. A Colorado federal judge ruled that a bar operator is not owed coverage from a Chubb unit for its pandemic losses...

